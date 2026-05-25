US says a 'solid' agreement with Iran may be reached on Monday

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to journalists before boarding his plane at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on 25 May, 2026. Credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AFP via Belga

The United States stated on Monday that it is close to reaching a “solid” agreement with Iran despite recent cautionary remarks from Donald Trump.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking from New Delhi, said the agreement could enable Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and enter discussions on its nuclear programme.

Rubio noted progress but remained cautious, saying, “We thought we might have news last night, maybe today (Monday), but I wouldn’t get ahead of myself.”

The conflict began on 28 February following a US-Israeli attack on Iran. It has since spread across the Middle East, claiming thousands of lives, particularly in Iran and Lebanon, where the pro-Iranian Hezbollah joined hostilities in early March, targeting Israeli territory.

A ceasefire has been in place since 8 April between Iran and the United States. However, the near-blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz by Iran over the past three months continues to disrupt the global economy.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump dampened hopes for a swift resolution, despite recent signs of progress on both sides.

Writing on his platform, Truth Social, Trump stated that he had instructed US representatives to avoid rushing into an agreement, asserting, “Time is on our side.” He also confirmed that the US-imposed blockade on Iranian ports will remain until a deal is “finalised, certified, and signed.”

According to news outlet Axios, the US administration anticipates that Iran’s approval of the agreement could take several days.

Rubio reiterated the administration’s stance that patience was critical, saying, “As the president has said, he’s not in a hurry. He won’t settle for a bad deal, and he won’t sign a bad deal.”

American media reports indicate that the proposed agreement would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic corridor through which one-fifth of the world’s oil flowed before the conflict.

Amid growing optimism over the potential deal, oil prices have dropped significantly. Early Monday morning in Asia, Brent crude and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices fell more than 5%.