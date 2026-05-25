Intense fighting reported in eastern DRC as Ebola rages on

Intense fighting has erupted between Congolese government forces and the M23 rebel group in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), even as an Ebola outbreak spreads in the area, local security forces say.

Violence has plagued the area for over 30, escalating in early 2025 when the M23, reportedly backed by Rwanda, seized the major cities of Goma and Bukavu.

The area is also facing an Ebola outbreak that has claimed 204 lives out of 867 suspected cases, according to figures released on Saturday by the Health Ministry. The outbreak has spread to the eastern provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, which are divided in two by the frontlines.

Clashes between government forces, local militias, and M23 fighters have centred in recent days on the Masisi area of North Kivu Province. The groups are vying for control of the locality of Katoyi, local and security sources revealed.

On Sunday, the strategic airport in Kisangani, capital of Tshopo Province, northwest of North Kivu, was bombarded in circumstances that are still unclear.

The province’s deputy governor, Didier Lomoyo, spoke of “mortar fire” targeting the airport, while a local police source informed French news agency AFP that two drones had been intercepted, with no reported damage.

Kisangani airport has been repeatedly targeted by the M23 in recent months as it serves as a key base for military aircraft deployed by the government forces.

To strengthen their aerial operations, the Congolese army has procured combat drones from Turkey and China, using them to strike M23 positions in the east.