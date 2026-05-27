Wednesday 27 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Queen Sonja of Norway hospitalised with heart problems

Wednesday 27 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Queen Sonja of Norway hospitalised with heart problems
Queen Sonja of Norway. © 2026. HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Queen Sonja of Norway has been hospitalised in Oslo due to heart-related issues, the Norwegian royal palace announced on Wednesday.

The 88-year-old wife of King Harald will remain under observation for a few days at the Rikshospitalet in Oslo.

Last week, the queen had to cancel several engagements and a planned trip to western Norway.

In January 2025, Queen Sonja was briefly hospitalised following a skiing trip during which she experienced atrial fibrillation, a condition marked by rapid, irregular heartbeats.

She later had a pacemaker fitted on 16 January 2025 at the National Hospital in Oslo to regulate her heart rhythm.

King Harald, the oldest reigning monarch in Europe, also received a pacemaker. That was in March 2024, after an infection weakened him during a private holiday in Malaysia.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.