Queen Sonja of Norway hospitalised with heart problems

Queen Sonja of Norway. © 2026. HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Queen Sonja of Norway has been hospitalised in Oslo due to heart-related issues, the Norwegian royal palace announced on Wednesday.

The 88-year-old wife of King Harald will remain under observation for a few days at the Rikshospitalet in Oslo.

Last week, the queen had to cancel several engagements and a planned trip to western Norway.

In January 2025, Queen Sonja was briefly hospitalised following a skiing trip during which she experienced atrial fibrillation, a condition marked by rapid, irregular heartbeats.

She later had a pacemaker fitted on 16 January 2025 at the National Hospital in Oslo to regulate her heart rhythm.

King Harald, the oldest reigning monarch in Europe, also received a pacemaker. That was in March 2024, after an infection weakened him during a private holiday in Malaysia.