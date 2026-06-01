Widespread condemnation of Russia's actions after drone crash in Romania

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Toiu

More than 56 countries, including EU and NATO members, have condemned Russia’s “unacceptable” actions following a drone crash in Romania last week, according to a statement read by Romania’s foreign minister at the United Nations on Monday.

Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Toiu stated that a Russian drone carrying explosives entered Romanian airspace overnight on 28-29 May. The drone, allegedly part of an attack targeting Ukraine, violated international law before crashing into a building.

“For the first time, Romanian citizens were injured,” Toiu said, addressing reporters ahead of an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting requested by Romania.

She pointed out that Russia’s repeated drone intrusions into Romania's airspace, as well as that of other Central and Eastern European countries, have been ongoing since the start of the war in Ukraine. She described these incursions as a direct result of Russia’s escalating tactics.

“This latest incident directly endangered the safety of innocent civilians in Romania,” Toiu declared, emphasising that such behaviour was unacceptable under international law and must stop.

Romanian President Nicusor Dan said on Sunday that the drone, which struck a building in Galati, near the border with Ukraine, and injured two people, was a Geran-2, a model of Russian design.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, cast doubt on the drone’s Russian origin and insisted that his country did not “pose a threat to European nations.”