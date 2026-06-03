Iran will respond 'decisively' to any attack, chief negotiator warns

In this handout picture provided by Ithe Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA), Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, dressed in an IRGC uniform, chairs a session in Tehran on February 1, 2026, Iran has declared European countries' armies "terrorist groups", the parliament speaker said on February 1, following the EU's decision to apply the same designation to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. ICANA NEWS AGENCY / AFP

Iran has warned it will respond decisively to any attack by the United States or Israel.

The warning came in a statement made by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator and parliamentary speaker, the ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered a similar message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Araghchi said Iranian forces were conducting self-defensive strikes against locations used by the US to target civilian ships and violate ceasefire agreements.

He added that any hostile actions would be met with immediate and resolute retaliation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also stated that further escalation through warfare would fail to achieve outcomes that sanctions and prior conflict had been unable to accomplish.