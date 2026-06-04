Forty-nine people die of dehydration after truck breakdown in the Sahara

Breakdowns can be fatal in the Sahara Desert. © Wikimedia Commons

A group of 49 nationals of Niger died of dehydration in the Sahara Desert near their country’s border with Algeria and Mali, after their truck broke down.

Local authorities confirmed the tragedy on Thursday, stating that the victims succumbed to thirst in an isolated area over 80 kilometres west of the locality of Assamaka.

The travellers were returning from Mali, where they had celebrated the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Incidents like this are common in the desert region, which is also a route frequently used by migrants heading to Europe.