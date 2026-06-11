Two children and one adult die in accident near Belgian border

Dutch police. Credit: Belga

Two children and one adult have died in a collision between a car and a group of cyclists in the Dutch village of Vogelwaarde on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Four children sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital. The incident occurred on the N290 road in Zeeland province, near the Belgian border.

The group, consisting of 14 children on bicycles and two adult supervisors, was taking part in a school camp when the accident happened.

The second supervisor and the remaining children were attended to by authorities, with support services provided for them and their families.

The precise circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, and police have urged any witnesses to come forward.

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