EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova resume on Monday

European Council President António Costa. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Ambassadors of EU Member States have approved the opening of the first negotiation cluster regarding the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the bloc.

On Monday, official meetings will mark the start of talks in two accession conferences.

For years, Hungary had blocked the formal launch of negotiations with Ukraine, which required unanimity among Member States. As a result, Moldova’s accession process was also stalled, as its candidacy was tied to Ukraine’s.

A 'historic' moment

Last week, Hungary dropped its veto after Prime Minister Peter Magyar reached a deal with Ukraine over the rights of Hungarian minorities in his country.

Following this breakthrough, the Cypriot presidency of the EU Council carried out preparatory work to open the first negotiation cluster, focusing on fundamental issues such as the rule of law and human rights.

On Friday, ambassadors gave the green light, allowing the conferences to take place on Monday.

The EU presidency described the moment on the social media platform X as “historic” and a “milestone" recognising the ambitions, resilience, and hard work of the two candidate countries that have chosen Europe and its values.

A process that can take years

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lauded Ukraine and Moldova’s determination in implementing reforms “despite immense challenges.” They called it a signal that the peace, stability, and opportunities offered by the EU are unparalleled.

The accession negotiations are divided into six thematic clusters, spanning around 30 topics. This process could take years. While Ukraine hopes for an expedited accession, the European Commission and many Member States emphasise the importance of a merit-based process.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the development on X. “Ukraine is doing what’s required, and it’s important for the EU to stick to its commitments," he wrote. "Opening the first cluster is a significant political and moral boost for our people.”

He added that preparatory work for subsequent clusters has already been completed. However, diplomatic sources suggest that the Council may proceed cautiously, as unanimity is required for each cluster’s opening. Overloading Hungary with demands may prove counterproductive.

Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu also commented on X, announcing her country’s readiness to open all clusters. “We’ve done the work and will continue implementing reforms,” she wrote.