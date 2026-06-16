Swedish church launches investigation into Prime Minister's wife

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (R) and his Birgitta Ed. © JOHN THYS / AFP

The Church of Sweden has launched an investigation into the wife of the Swedish Prime Minister following concerns raised about her ethics.

Birgitta Ed, a priest, has come under scrutiny after Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported allegations regarding her foundation, Fållöknastiftelsen.

The newspaper claims Ed recruited volunteers to raise funds and renovate the foundation’s headquarters by offering access to influential networks and meetings at the Prime Minister’s official residence.

It also alleges that Ed used her connections within the church to obtain donations and complimentary services, including IT support, for her foundation.

The investigation by the Church of Sweden is expected to take several months, after which sanctions may be imposed. These could range from a written reprimand to expulsion from the clergy.

The controversy comes as Sweden prepares for parliamentary elections in September, with polls indicating a lead for the left-leaning opposition over Prime Minister Kristersson’s centre-right minority government, which is backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats.