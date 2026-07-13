The jury is still out on age restrictions on social media in Europe

This photo taken on October 30, 2025 shows a 10-year-old lying on the floor as she watches a show on YouTube at her home in Australia. © David GRAY / AFP

The European Commission is preparing proposals on minors’ access to social media after Summer, but experts it has consulted say an outright ban is not the best solution.

Australia was the first country to ban social media for children under-16, a move that has prompted debate elsewhere, including across Europe.

The discussion within the EU remains divisive, but it is moving forward.

Experts recommend access from age 13, with conditions

In a report published on Monday, a panel of academics, psychologists, associations and lawyers recommended a less restrictive approach than the Australian model. It said children should be allowed access from the age of 13, provided platforms offer age-appropriate versions that are safe by default.

That would mean removing addictive features such as infinite scroll and recommendation systems. The report also stresses that parental monitoring and supervision remain essential.

The experts warn that teenagers, especially between 13 and 15, are highly sensitive to social feedback and more inclined to take risks. They say young users are particularly vulnerable to algorithmic amplification and to platforms that trap them in information bubbles.

European Parliament recommends 16 as a harmonised minimum age

The report also highlights the risks of addiction, excessive screen use and exposure to harmful speech and inappropriate images. It describes 13 as a minimum threshold, while leaving EU Member States free to set a higher legal age if they consider it necessary.

That recommendation broadly reflects the position taken by several European countries. Denmark, Spain, France, Greece, Austria and Germany have already indicated that they want to bar under-15s or under-16s from social media.

Last November, the European Parliament proposed setting 16 as the harmonised minimum age, while still allowing access for 13 to 16-year-olds with parental consent.

No consensus yet in Belgium

In Belgium, the issue remains politically sensitive and no consensus has yet been reached. Responsibility lies with the federated entities, although the federal minister in charge of digitisation, Vanessa Matz, is trying to reconcile positions and harmonise rules across the country.

A draft bill had been expected to reach the government this summer, but the upcoming recommendations from the European Commission have delayed the talks. At the same time, Belgium’s regions and communities are pushing different age limits.

In Flanders, Media Minister Cieltje Van Achter is advocating a ban up to the age of 13. In the French-speaking Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Media Minister Jacqueline Galant has suggested 15 as the age limit.

Not everyone wants a ban

Many organisations, however, have criticised the idea of a ban. In advice issued last December, Belgium’s Superior Health Council said no social network should be accessible to under-13s without parental consent while, for 13 to 16-year-olds, it recommended support rather than prohibition.

It said minors should be taught about social media at school and at home, and should be actively guided in their first use of these platforms.

The council also called for transparency over algorithms and effective safeguards for minors. It recommended creating an independent audit centre to monitor platform practices.

A ban is no silver bullet ...

The Flemish Youth Council has likewise argued that a ban is not a silver bullet. It says a broader approach is needed, one that also holds platforms accountable.

In an opinion article, Child Focus chief executive Nel Broothaerts warned that banning minors from social media could create a false sense of security. Writing in June 2025, she said that if young people are blocked from mainstream platforms, they may retreat to unregulated spaces with no oversight or support.

The Higher Council for Media Education made a similar argument in a report published in July 2025. It called for genuine regulation of platforms so that they take responsibility for protecting minors.

It opposed a ban, citing concerns about the rights implications of age-verification systems and the lack of solid scientific evidence for a direct link between social media use and worsening mental health, a claim often raised in political debate.

Include digital education in schools - WHO, OECD

The World Health Organization said in 2024 that problematic social media use is linked to poorer mental wellbeing, but that no direct and exclusive causal link has been proven between social media use and depression.

It also found that these platforms can have protective effects when use is structured or community based.

The WHO recommends including digital education in school curricula and requiring platforms to design safer digital tools. The OECD reached a similar conclusion in a report published in mid-May.

That report found no proven effectiveness for a total ban on screens and social media for young people.

No final decision expected before the end of Summer

It drew on early findings from Australia, where platforms are expected to verify users’ ages through methods including selfies or third-party apps.

According to the report, some minors bypassed the ban by using VPNs to connect through another country, disguising themselves to fool facial recognition, using false documents obtained through older contacts, or simply moving to other unregulated sites.

For now, expert reports and political proposals continue to pile up, but no final decision is expected before the end of Summer.