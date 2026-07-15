EU agrees to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians – except for 'men of fighting age'

Ukrainian troops. Credit: Belga

EU member states have agreed to extend temporary protection for people fleeing the war in Ukraine by one year, while excluding new applications from men of fighting age who are not allowed to leave Ukraine because of military obligations.

Meeting in the Council on Wednesday, member states backed a European Commission proposal made on 26 June to prolong the scheme until 4 March 2028.

The Commission said the extension is intended to provide clarity and predictability for people who have fled the war since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

At Ukraine’s request, the status will no longer be granted to people who are not authorised to leave the country because of military duties.

Those affected include men aged 23 to 60 who are eligible for mobilisation, as well as volunteers who completed military service from the age of 18.

The restriction will apply only to new applications for temporary protection. There will be no change for people who already hold the status in an EU country.

In practice, applicants will need to present a passport bearing an exit stamp from the Ukrainian authorities to show they left the country legally and have met their military obligations.

According to the Council of the EU, applicants may also provide a paper or electronic document confirming that they are exempt or have complied with those obligations.

The decision still requires formal approval by member states through a written procedure expected in the coming weeks, the Irish presidency of the Council said.

The EU first granted temporary protection to people fleeing the war in Ukraine on 4 March 2022.

The status gives people a temporary residence permit, access to support and the right to work.

Around 4.4 million Ukrainian citizens have found refuge in the EU since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and Belgium has issued more than 101,500 temporary protection certificates.