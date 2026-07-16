Wildfires: France has never faced a situation like this since World War II, says Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on during a visit to the firefighters' central command site following a fire in Fontainebleau Forest, in the Ile-de-France area on 16 July 2026. © MOHAMMED BADRA / POOL / AFP

France has been facing more wildfire pressure across its territory than at any time since the end of the Second World War, with about 35,000 hectares already burned, President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Fontainebleau Forest.

Macron said there would be “zero tolerance” for arsonists, both in Fontainebleau and across the country.

“Every time a fire breaks out, it is obviously our national territory that is under attack,” the French president said.

He also thanked everyone involved in tackling the fires, including firefighters, police, farmers and local elected officials.

Their efforts had helped “avoid the worst” and meant that no deaths had been recorded, he added.