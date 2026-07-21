Tate brothers claim attempts to extradite them from US are 'politically motivated'

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan pictured outside a court in Bucharest. Credit: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Belga

Manosphere influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have said they will challenge their extradition to the UK, where they face charges including rape, human trafficking for sexual exploitation and assault.

The two brothers were arrested on Saturday by US authorities in Miami, as British prosecutors announced further charges against them.

Andrew Tate now faces 42 charges and Tristan Tate 17.

After a hearing in a Miami court, their lawyer Joseph McBride said they would oppose extradition and insisted both men were innocent.

“They have never done anything wrong. They should not be extradited for crimes they did not commit,” he told reporters.

McBride also claimed the arrests were “politically motivated”.

He said the brothers had met members of Congress in Washington just days before they were arrested.

“They were walking around the Capitol complex, and three days later they were in prison uniforms. Do the maths,” he said.

Andrew Tate is a leading figure in the so-called manosphere, a network of often online communities that promote a distorted view of masculinity, deep misogyny and self-help advice.

He shares his controversial views with millions of followers on social media, including 10.8 million on X.

The brothers were previously held for several months in Romania, where they had lived for years.

Romanian prosecutors accused them of deceiving several women, including minors, for the purpose of sexual exploitation, before they were later allowed to leave the country.

In March 2025, the US state of Florida opened a criminal investigation into the two brothers, although its current status is not known.

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