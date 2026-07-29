ADL reports highest number of deaths in anti-semitic attacks in decades

Illustration picture taken during a visit to the Great Synagogue of Europe (formerly known as the Great Synagogue of Brussels), in relation with the soldiers in the streets to monitor sites frequented by the Jewish community, on Tuesday 24 March 2026. The deployment of military personnel on the streets started yesterday. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Antisemitic attacks in 2025 marked the deadliest year for violence against Jewish communities worldwide in more than 30 years, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL said 20 people were killed in antisemitic attacks in Sydney, Manchester, Washington and Boulder during the year.

It said this made 2025 the deadliest year for antisemitic violence targeting the Jewish diaspora since the 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires, in which 85 people were killed.

"Antisemitism is no longer a passing surge; it is our new normal," the organisation said, urging governments to stop responding only after Jews are attacked and to act earlier to tackle the threat.

The ADL called for more funding for security, tougher laws and stronger enforcement by social media platforms of their own rules.

The deadliest antisemitic attack of 2025 took place in Sydney on 14 December, when a father and son opened fire on a crowd gathered at the iconic Bondi Beach to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, killing 15 people.

Two months earlier, two Jewish worshippers were killed in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on 2 October 2025, the day of Yom Kippur.

In the United States, two antisemitic attacks in May and June 2025 killed three people in Washington and Boulder, Colorado.

The outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, as well as Israel's ongoing violence and displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank has triggered a sharp, sustained surge in hostile incidents worldwide.

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