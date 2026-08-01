One of world's best mountaineers Nirmal Purja dies in Pakistani avalanche

Nirmal Purja. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British-Nepalese climber Nirmal Purja has died in an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan, his company Elite Expedition has confirmed.

Purja, one of the best-known mountaineers in the world, had been reported missing on Friday after the avalanche struck one of the world’s highest mountains.

In a statement on social media, Elite Expedition said it confirmed “with deep sadness” that Purja had been killed in the avalanche on Broad Peak.

The company added that other members of the expedition had also died.

Nepal’s Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, said the disaster had claimed the lives of six Nepalese climbers and four foreign nationals, including Purja.

“The tragic death of six Nepalese mountaineers and four foreigners, including Nirmal Purja, has shocked us all,” Shah wrote. “Their courage and commitment will continue to inspire us.”