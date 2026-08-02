American actor Vincent Pastore known for role in 'The Sopranos' dies at age 80

US actor Vincent Pastore arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. Credit: AFP / Belga

Vincent Pastore, the American actor best known for playing mobster-turned-informant Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero in cult-classic series The Sopranos, has died at the age of 80, his manager said on Saturday.

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, Pastore was found dead on Saturday at his home in the Bronx, New York. His manager, Robert Attermann, confirmed the death to AFP but did not provide further details.

Pastore was often cast in gangster roles during his career. He made brief appearances in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas and Brian De Palma’s Carlito’s Way.

He was best known, however, for his role as “Big Pussy”, a close associate of mob boss Tony Soprano in The Sopranos. In the series, the character later becomes an FBI informant after being arrested by federal agents.

His killing at the end of the show’s second season by his former associates remains one of the series’ most memorable scenes.

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