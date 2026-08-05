Several people stabbed in central London – woman arrested

Covent Garden in London. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Several people have been stabbed in central London on Wednesday, according to reports in various British media outlets, citing information from the Metropolitan Police. A 47-year-old woman has been arrested, according to the BBC.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the Covent Garden area at around 12:30 BST (13:30 CEST) on Wednesday.

Four men aged 34, 39, 42 and 52 have been taken to hospital, the BBC reported.

"We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma centre as a priority by road," the London Ambulance Service said in a statement.

A 47-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

Police seized a pair of scissors at the scene, Sky News reported. Officers said that, while the investigation is in the early stages, the incident is likely mental health-related.