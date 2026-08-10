French paraglider reported missing in Spain since Saturday

Illustrative image of a police officer in Spain. Credit: Guardia Civil/Facebook

A 56-year-old French paraglider has gone missing in Spain, with no trace of him found since Saturday despite a major search operation in the Catalan Pyrenees.

According to local Spanish media, including Segre and La Mañana, the experienced paraglider left earlier that day on his own with his equipment. It remains unclear whether he actually took off.

While local media first reported the man was Belgian, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has since confirmed that the paraglider is a French citizen.

Police have been searching the Montsec d’Ares area, a mountainous region in the Catalan Pyrenees, but so far the operation has found no sign of him.

The man had been staying at a campsite in Àger with other paragliders. His wife contacted the local authorities at about 23:00 on Saturday after she had not heard from him for several hours.

Emergency services launched a search operation that same evening, using drones and search dogs. The operation was later suspended and resumed on Sunday, when a helicopter was also deployed.

Àger mayor Mireia Burgués said every effort was being made to find the missing man.

Authorities believe he may have flown further than usual and ended up in the neighbouring region of Aragon, where authorities are also searching for him.

This article was updated at 12:27.

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