Virgin one step closer to operating trains to rival Eurostar

Virgin Trains has moved closer to being able to run rail services through the Channel Tunnel after the regulator approved its application to share a depot with Eurostar. Credit: Belga

The British company Virgin Trains has secured rail access to the Channel Tunnel in the United Kingdom from the end of 2030 – taking a new step in its bid to position itself as a competitor to high-speed rail operator Eurostar.

Last October, Virgin had already received approval from the British rail regulator (ORR) to use the Temple Mills depot, which is the only depot providing access to the high-speed rail line between London and the Channel Tunnel, High Speed 1 (HS1).

Now, ORR has also given the company, owned by businessman Richard Branson, the green light for rail access to HS1. From October 2030 to December 2040, Virgin will be permitted to operate up to 20 return journeys a day between London and the European mainland.

While this means that competition for Eurostar is gradually taking shape, Virgin still has a long way to go.

Breaking the monopoly

The British company must yet secure the necessary track access and safety approvals from the authorities on the other side of the Channel, strike a deal with the Channel Tunnel operator Getlink, and purchase suitable trains.

For the latter, it has a preliminary agreement with the French train manufacturer Alstom for the purchase of 12 high-speed trains.

Virgin wants to run services from 2030, just like Eurostar, between London's St Pancras station and cities such as Brussels, Paris and Amsterdam. It had previously also indicated its ambition to expand "in France and into Germany and Switzerland".

Since the opening of the Channel Tunnel in 1994, Eurostar has held a monopoly on operating passenger trains through the Channel Tunnel. The high-speed operator is largely owned by the French railway company SNCF, while the Belgian railway company SNCB-NMBS holds an 18.5% stake.

The Channel Tunnel is currently only being used at around half of its maximum capacity.

In addition to Eurostar trains, LeShuttle trains (which carry cars, lorries and buses – and their passengers) and freight trains also run through the tunnel between Calais in France and Folkestone in England.

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