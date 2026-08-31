Brigitte Bardot's belongings to be auctioned in Paris

Well-wishers arrive to lay wreath of flowers and photographs to pay a tribute to late French actress Brigitte Bardot at her grave at the marine cemetery, following the funeral ceremony at Notre-Dame de l'Assomption church, in Saint-Tropez, southeastern France, on January 7, 2026. French film sensation Brigitte Bardot, a symbol of sexual liberation in the 1950s and 1960s who reinvented herself as an animal rights defender and embraced far-right views, died on December 28, 2025 aged 91. Thibaud MORITZ / AFP

Brigitte Bardot’s personal belongings will be auctioned in Paris on 21 September, with proceeds going to her foundation and her only son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier.

Auction house Millon announced on Monday that 285 everyday items once owned by Bardot will go under the hammer.

The actress died last December at the age of 91.

All the objects come from her homes in Saint-Tropez and from her flat in Paris. The lots are valued at between €20 and €10,000.

According to the catalogue, the items were chosen because they reflected what Ghyslaine Calmels, director-general of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, described as the star’s “second life.”

Among the items listed are Bardot’s personal typewriter, a mechanical Olivetti on which she wrote her autobiography, a pair of red boots she was particularly fond of, and the desk where she answered her post.

A previously unknown self-portrait in pencil and charcoal is estimated at €300. A drawing of Roger Vadim signed by Bardot is being offered with a starting price of €80.

A gold charm bracelet worn by Bardot during her marriage to Jacques Charrier is listed at €1,200.

The highest estimates, between €5,000 and €10,000, are for an ink drawing by cartoonist Sempé, a platinum ring set with a 3.67-carat diamond, and a set of four 20-dollar US gold coins.

All the lots will be on public display from 15 to 20 September at the Hôtel Drouot auction house in Paris.