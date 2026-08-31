Former French P.M. Edouard Balladur dies at the age of 97

France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu (2L) shakes hands with French former Prime Minister Edouard Balladur (2R) next to France's Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin (L) and High Commissioner for Strategy and Planning Clement Beaune (R) during a military parade to mark the naming of the Ministry of the Armed Forces' main auditorium after Pierre Messmer, at The Invalides in Paris on April 27, 2026. Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur has died in Paris at the age of 97, his family told French news agency AFP on Monday.

Balladur served as prime minister from March 1993 to May 1995, becoming the last head of government under President François Mitterrand.

A family source said a mass would be held in a strictly private setting, without giving further details.

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute in a brief message on X, saying Balladur had “devoted his life to the Fifth Republic.”

Macron said Balladur, who served as an member of parliament for Paris, a minister and then prime minister, had carried France in his heart.

He described the former prime minister, a close ally of former President Georges Pompidou, as a demanding, thoughtful and devoted servant of the country.

Former president Nicolas Sarkozy also expressed his sadness at Balladur’s death, calling him “an example, a mentor and a friend.”

Sarkozy said his own political career would not have been possible without Balladur’s trust and friendship. He added that Balladur had stood by him in both good times and bad, and that his affection had never faded.

Sarkozy served as budget minister in Balladur’s government from 1993 to 1995.