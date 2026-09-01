US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll testifies on budget requests during a Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, 12 May 2026. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has resigned after months of tensions with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, the White House confirmed on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the resignation, and several US media outlets later followed. According to the newspaper, the dispute centred on the management of the service and the dismissal of a number of senior officers.

In early April, the US Army chief of staff, General Randy George, was abruptly forced out, with the Pentagon giving no reason for his departure.

Asked about Driscoll’s resignation by French news agency AFP, the White House did not deny the report but declined to explain the circumstances.

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Driscoll had been “extremely effective” in advancing President Donald Trump’s agenda by "providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more.”

Driscoll, who is close to Vice-President JD Vance, had also been involved in peace talks related to the war in Ukraine.

His departure adds to a growing list of senior US military officials removed, often without explanation, since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

The following month, General Charles “CQ” Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff appointed by former Democratic president Joe Biden, was dismissed without justification.

Other departures have since followed across the Navy, the Coast Guard, the Air Force and the National Security Agency.