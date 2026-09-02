Red Crescent reports 4 deaths at a wedding in US airstrike in Iran

Members of the Iranian Red Crescent at work. © Wikimedia Commons

Four people, including a child, were killed and more than 50 injured in a US attack that struck a house hosting a wedding ceremony in southern Iran, the Iranian Red Crescent said on Tuesday.

The organisation said missile fragments hit the home in Kuhestak, in Sirik district of Hormozgan province, where the wedding was taking place.

In a post on X, the Iranian Red Crescent said four people had been killed and more than 50 wounded. An Iranian official had earlier reported two deaths and several injuries.

A video shared by an Iranian government account showed extensive debris and damage at what it said was the site of the US strike in Sirik, with screams audible in the background.

The United States said it had carried out strikes against targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, saying the action was in response to recent attacks by the force on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and on US troops deployed in the region.

It was not immediately clear what targets had been struck in Sirik district.

Iranian media reported explosions on Tuesday in several cities along and east of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as at an airport in Kerman province in the south of the country.

Iran has been at war with the United States since 28 February, when US-Israeli strikes killed the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, along with senior military officials.

Tehran has since retaliated with attacks across the region.