Norway detains Russian ship ordered to compensate Ukrainian energy agency

Ukraine's national gas company, Naftogaz.

Norwegian authorities on Wednesday impounded the Russian vessel Professor Molchanov at the request of Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz.

Naftogaz said the seizure was linked to a court ruling ordering Russia to pay about $4.22 billion in compensation.

The award relates to what Naftogaz says was the illegal seizure of its assets during Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

A Norwegian court ordered the vessel’s seizure on 31 August.

According to the shipping website VesselFinder, the ship is anchored at Barentsburg in Svalbard.

Svalbard police confirmed the seizure to the Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.