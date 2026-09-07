Monday, 7 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Copper prices reach record high

Monday, 7 September 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Copper prices reach record high
Credit: Maxpixel

Copper prices hit a record high on the London Metal Exchange on Monday amid speculation that US President Donald Trump could impose new tariffs on imports of the metal into the United States.

The benchmark three-month copper futures contract rose by 0.8% to $14,533 a tonne, surpassing the previous record, set in January.

More broadly, copper prices have been driven higher by a persistent imbalance between supply and demand.

Demand has continued to grow as copper is increasingly needed for the energy transition, artificial intelligence and defence industries.

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