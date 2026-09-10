Several dead in tour bus accident in Switzerland

Swiss cantonal police. © Wikimedia Commons

Several people were killed and others injured on Thursday when a coach carrying Dutch tourists crashed in eastern Switzerland, police said.

The accident happened on the road between Susch and Zernez in the canton of Graubünden, in the far east of the country.

In a post on X, cantonal police said several people had died and several others had been injured, but gave no further details about the circumstances of the crash or the identities of the victims.

A police spokesperson described it as a serious accident.

The Dutch Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (ANVR) told French news agency AFP that the coach belonged to tour company Oad and was carrying 48 passengers, all of them Dutch.

According to ANVR, the passengers were on a touring holiday. They had left the Netherlands on Monday and were making a day trip in Switzerland from Austria.

Images broadcast by local media showed large numbers of emergency workers around the overturned coach, which had come to rest on its side below the road, with helicopters nearby.

Police said several emergency services had been deployed.

Zernez is known as the gateway to the Swiss National Park, a protected Alpine area of about 170 sq km with more than 100 km of walking trails in the Engadine valley.