The US remembers the victims of 9/11

US President Donald Trump speaks at the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on September 11, 2026. SAUL LOEB / AFP

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that America would never forget the 11 September 2001 terror attacks and was still fighting in the name of the 2,977 people killed.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Pentagon, one of the sites targeted in the attacks, Trump said the country was renewing the “sacred oath” first made in honour of the victims 25 years ago.

“We will never, ever forget,” he said. “That's why we fight today. We have no choice. There can only be victory.”

Trump chose to attend the ceremony at the Pentagon, the US Department of Defence near Washington, rather than the commemoration in New York at Ground Zero, where the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center once stood.

Vice-President JD Vance attended the New York event alongside the four surviving former US presidents: Democrats Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and Republican George W. Bush, who was in office when the attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.