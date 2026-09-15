NATO fighter jets shoot down a drone over Lithuania

A Belgian fighter jet participating in the Baltic Air Policing Mission (BAP). Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

NATO fighter jets shot down a drone over Lithuania overnight from Monday to Tuesday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said.

It remains unclear where the drone came from or who launched it. According to Reuters, the aircraft may have entered Lithuanian airspace from Belarus. The drone was brought down near Pratkunai in the south of the country.

It is not the first time NATO aircraft have intercepted and destroyed drones in the region. Similar incidents have previously taken place over Estonia and Latvia. The Lithuanian government also said its intelligence services have information suggesting Russia may be considering attacks on critical infrastructure in the Baltic states.

Related News

Meanwhile, the German military is building up a brigade in Lithuania that is expected to become operational in 2027.