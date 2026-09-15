Dutch police report "small fires along several highways"

Illustrative image. Credit: Creative Commons

Several small fires were reported on Tuesday along major roads and motorways across the Netherlands, including the A2 near Breukelen, authorities said.

Police in the eastern Netherlands and road authority Rijkswaterstaat confirmed the incidents. Heavy smoke was reported in several places, among them the A2 near Breukelen in Utrecht province.

Farmers had earlier announced they would stage an action around noon.

Related News

Earlier in the day, rail services in the east and north of the country were severely disrupted after objects were placed on tracks at about 30 locations. Rail infrastructure manager ProRail said the incidents appeared to be sabotage. Most train services have since resumed, but Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday afternoon that new material had been placed along some sections of track.

The incidents came as the Netherlands marks Prinsjesdag in The Hague, when the King delivers the annual Speech from the Throne. It is not yet clear whether the action is linked to the event.