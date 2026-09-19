Denmark to sign security agreement with US on Greenland after all

Credit: Belga / AFP

Denmark’s foreign minister said on Saturday that a binding security agreement with the United States on Greenland, expected to be signed in the coming days, would strengthen security in the Arctic.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen said next week could be “a good week” for Greenland, Denmark and the United States.

He said he hoped a long period of uncertainty would be followed by a binding agreement.

According to Rasmussen, the deal would bolster security in both the Arctic and the North Atlantic.

He added that this would also strengthen shared security within Nato and across Europe.

Rasmussen made the remarks in a message published on social media.

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