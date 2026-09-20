Belgian minister can't visit New York UN Assembly due to oxygen tank prohibition on plane

Minister of Public Modernisation Vanessa Matz pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 17 September 2026. Credit: Belga

Federal Digitalisation Minister Vanessa Matz has cancelled her trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York after being unable, for health reasons, to bring a specialised oxygen cylinder required for her treatment on a flight to the United States.

Her office said the equipment is essential because Matz, of Les Engagés, suffers from cluster headaches, a rare condition that causes severe pain. She carries the oxygen cylinder during travel to help ease her symptoms.

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According to her office, transporting the cylinder on flights to the United States is prohibited and no exception could be made in this case.

“In those circumstances, it is impossible and too risky for her health to make the trip,” her office said.

Matz had been due to take part in talks in New York on digitalisation and artificial intelligence, both high on the international agenda this year.

She was also expected to accompany Queen Mathilde at events linked to digitalisation.

In addition, she had been scheduled to join discussions within the coalition for the rights and protection of children in the age of AI, which Belgium is joining.