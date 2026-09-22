Macron asks for relaxation of EU rules to curb fuel prices

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen and President of France Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to relax EU rules on fuel products and methane emissions to help curb energy prices and avoid fuel shortages.

In a letter seen by several media outlets, Macron called for a “loosening of European fuel quality specifications” so that EU oil refineries could increase output by up to 20% to address potential shortages. The European Commission confirmed on Tuesday that it had received the letter.

He also argued for more flexible rules on blending biofuels, saying this would create “additional room for supply”.

Macron further asked for a one-year delay to the EU methane regulation. Under the rules, importers of gas, oil and coal into the bloc are due from next year to report methane emissions linked to their supplies.

At the end of June, 12 member states, including Belgium, also called for parts of the methane regulation to be delayed by three years, although France did not support that move at the time.

The Commission had already signalled that it did not want to go that far, but it did propose waiving fines for three years.

In his letter, Macron said global oil stocks had already fallen by more than 500 million barrels because of the war in the Middle East and warned that prices could rise further if the situation does not improve quickly.

He also highlighted Europe’s heavy dependence on fossil fuels from the Middle East, which account for 36% of the EU’s kerosene imports and 10% of its diesel imports.

A European Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the proposals would be analysed “carefully”. However, she also stressed that the current global oil price crisis caused by the war in the Middle East requires a different response from the 2022 supply crisis, when Russia sharply reduced gas flows.

She said member states must tackle the crisis together, while national measures are also possible, including cuts to energy taxes, which can account for up to 25% of household energy bills.

The EU’s Gas Coordination Group is due to meet again on Thursday to discuss the situation in member states.