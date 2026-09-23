French mosque dedicates sermon to Pope Leo XIV's visit

Chems-Eddine Hafiz, rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris. © Wikimedia Commons.

The Grand Mosque of Paris will devote its Friday sermon to Pope Leo XIV’s visit to France and to relations between Christians and Muslims, according to its rector, Chems-Eddine Hafiz.

French media reported on Wednesday that Hafiz wanted to give the Pope, who arrives in France on Friday for a four-day visit, a warm welcome.

He said he believed the Pope’s visit went beyond the boundaries of a single faith community and carried a universal message of dialogue, fraternity and the search for peace.

The rector also stressed the responsibility of religions to strengthen the bonds that unite people.

In that spirit, he said, the Grand Mosque of Paris would deliver a special sermon during Friday prayers on 25 September. The mosque has also asked all affiliated mosques and imams across France to do the same.

Chems-Eddine Hafiz is one of six religious leaders due to meet Pope Leo XIV in Metz on Monday before signing a joint interfaith declaration.