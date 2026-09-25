Thousands of French youths give Leo XIV a rousing welcome

Fireworks illuminate the sky during a theatrical spectacle in ten tableaux depicting French saints and virtues, during a prayer vigil with young people lead by Pope Leo XIV at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, just outside Paris, on 25 September 2026. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Tens of thousands of young Catholics filled the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, on Friday night to welcome Pope Leo XIV with chants, music and a festival-style celebration of faith.

About 80,000 people aged 17 to 35 gathered in the stadium, where gospel, pop worship and theatrical performances set the tone before the Pope’s arrival.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Leo XIV entered in the popemobile to deafening cheers of “Leo! Leo!” from the crowd. Later in the evening, he thanked them for their “courage”, “presence” and “faith,” telling them: “You are the saints of France.”

Scenes inspired by the virtues of France's saints

The Pope was first welcomed by Étienne Guillet, Bishop of Saint-Denis. The ceremony then unfolded through a series of scenes inspired by the virtues of France’s great saints.

The show featured horse-drawn floats, including one depicting Saint Blandina facing Roman soldiers in period costume, and another showing Joan of Arc surrounded by knights. The theatrical display ended with fireworks launched from the stadium roof.

Earlier in the evening, Marie Mabre said she had come “to have fun, enjoy the atmosphere and have a good time” while waiting for the artistes due to warm up the crowd before the Pope’s arrival.

'I can't tonight. I've got Pope!'

Canadian singer Natasha St-Pier, dressed in an off-white gown and performing alongside Grégory Turpin, a well-known figure in the French Christian music scene, opened the festivities with a powerful rendition of 'Alleluia.'

The atmosphere quickly intensified when the Pop Louange collective took to the stage, accompanied by trumpets, to perform the chorus of “Resucito,' which was taken up enthusiastically by the crowd beneath a giant screen.

Among the homemade placards in the stands, one held by Pia Machet read: “No need for extra time, we have eternity.” Her friend Marie, from the Diocese of Versailles, carried another saying: “I can’t tonight, I’ve got Pope.”

Reassurance in a time of uncertainty

Pia said the gathering offered reassurance in a time of uncertainty. “There are so many wars and so many problems at the moment, and we have lots of doubts,” she said.

“We don’t know what things will be like by the time we’re adults, so it’s great to receive a message from the Pope that can stay with us in the years ahead,” she added.

After the song “Regarde!”, performed by former Eurovision contestant Monroe, a recorded message from prisoners was read out. The duo Les Frangines then returned to the stage with “Ensemble,” lifting the mood further.

'Make some noise for the Pope!'

“Make some noise for the Pope, make some noise for God,” the two singers told the crowd before launching into their hit 'Donnez-moi.' With arms raised, the audience then joined in for the gospel standard 'Oh Happy Day,' led by singer Anisha Jo.

As night fell, a final song from Pop Louange gave way to a more solemn moment and the formal words of welcome from Bishop Guillet. “Christian life is like a race … to win the victory of love,” he said.

The vigil was intended to reflect renewed religious enthusiasm among young Catholics in France, where adult baptisms have been rising for the past five years.

Maria Luiza Schneider, 22, wearing her Scouts of Europe uniform with a beret and a red-and-blue neckerchief, said she had seen many young people around her returning to the faith.

“This message of welcome from the Pope to young people is very important,” said the student from Mulhouse. She described Leo XIV as “very approachable and communicative” and added: “I like his joy.”