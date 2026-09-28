UAE confirms weekend visit by Israeli Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu © Belga / AFP

United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in the UAE.

The meeting was reported on Monday by the Emirati state news agency, WAM, which said Netanyahu had travelled to the UAE for the talks.

Earlier on Monday, 'The Times of Israel,' quoted people familiar with the matter as reporting that Netanyahu had asked the Emirati leader to publicly deny claims that the UAE had warned Israel in advance about the 7 October 2023 attacks.

On that day, Hamas launched a large-scale assault on Israel, killing more than 1,000 Israelis and abducting many others.

The allegation was first reported earlier this month by journalists at the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. Netanyahu has since decided to pursue legal action.

Netanyahu has said he had no contact with the Emirati leader in the weeks before the attacks.

The UAE gave no details of the substance of Sunday’s meeting, making only broad statements on Monday.