US Defense Secretary gives Elon Musk position within Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivers the State of the Force address in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Elon Musk will take a leading role in a new Pentagon initiative examining the future of warfare, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday at a military base in Virginia.

Hegseth said Musk would be among those leading the project, known as Project Meridian.

The initiative aims to take a creative look at the future, as well as identify the areas the United States must dominate and determine the capabilities it needs to master, he said.

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The defence secretary also pointed to the rise of autonomous warfare, in which weapons systems and artificial intelligence could carry out attacks without direct human intervention.

“We have to look ahead to secure military and technological dominance over the coming decades,” he said.

According to the Pentagon, Project Meridian is expected to present its findings within 120 days.

Until May 2025, Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, a public body created by Donald Trump that introduced major cost-cutting measures and oversaw job losses across the federal administration.

Earlier in August, Wall Street Journal reported that Musk agreed to donate at least $100 million to the Republicans to help them during US midterm elections, seemingly once again warming up to Donal Trump.

The world’s richest person currently heads electric carmaker Tesla as well as SpaceX, his space and artificial intelligence company.