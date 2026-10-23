PHP Warns: Outdated websites remain vulnerable to attacks

Credit: Gabriel Heinzer

Websites running on outdated versions of PHP remain vulnerable unless they are updated, the PHP Foundation has warned.

The organisation behind the widely used programming language said older versions without the latest security patch are still exposed. The PHP team released a patch for the newly discovered vulnerabilities on Wednesday.

"Updating is necessary," the foundation told Dutch news agency ANP.

So far, the organisation said, there is no indication the flaws have been actively exploited.

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The PHP Foundation said it will not issue full updates for older versions. However, because of the vulnerabilities' severity, its security team has changed the source code of older releases.

It said this was intended to help people who build the software themselves from source code or who do not have access to a supplier offering long-term support.