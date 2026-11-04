Dutch customs have seized over 1.7 million counterfeit Pokémon cards at the Port of Rotterdam. A customs officer became suspicious of the cards, which were found inside a container.

All the cards have been destroyed, customs officials report.

The cards were found in May, but the counterfeit nature of the cards still had to be confirmed and the cards had to be destroyed before customs could make the news public, the service states.

The fake cards were compared with genuine ones and, according to customs, there were clear differences, such as in the colours, the paper and the images.

Half of the container was filled with Pokémon cards: 9,300 boxes containing 142,800 packets, totalling 1,719,000 cards. If stacked on top of one another, this would measure over 515 metres – almost three times the height of the Euromast, Rotterdam’s observation tower, according to customs’ calculations.