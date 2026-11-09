The Kremlin has said this week’s talks in Abu Dhabi on ending the war in Ukraine will be strictly trilateral, involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the discussions would take place “between Russia and Ukraine, with mediation by the United States.” His remarks appeared to rule out direct European participation at the negotiating table.

Addressing Europe’s role, Peskov said the Americans and Ukrainians each had their own communication channels with European partners. His comments came after France had previously suggested Europeans would be “represented” in the talks.

The diplomatic wrangling has unfolded as Russia and Ukraine stepped up attacks on each other ahead of the meeting. Russia again targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure, while fighting continued across several regions.

In the Odesa region, three people were killed in a Russian strike, according to official sources. Ukraine’s state energy operator Ukrenergo said power cuts were reported in several regions, in some cases lasting up to 16 hours a day.

Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down 276 of 317 Russian drones launched in the latest wave of attacks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had already said on Wednesday that the European Union would be present in Abu Dhabi alongside its partners. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X that he had co-ordinated positions with von der Leyen ahead of the talks.