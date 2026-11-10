US prosecutors have charged three men over an alleged failed plot to attack RAF Fairford, the British airbase used by the United States in its war against Iran, CNN reports.

According to the indictment, the plan was directed by Mohammad Dawood Al-Saadi, an Iraqi-Iranian commander in the pro-Iranian militia Kataib Hezbollah, from a prison in New York.

Prosecutors say he worked with Mohsen Mohajeri, a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and another Iranian, Mohammad Ali Al-Hassani.

British police intervened on 27 September after three suspect vehicles drove towards the base in southwest England.

Seven men were arrested in the operation.