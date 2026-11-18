Hakeem Jeffries of New York won the Democrats’ nomination on Wednesday to lead the US House of Representatives, putting him on course to become the chamber’s first Black Speaker in January.

Jeffries, who has served in the House since 2013 and has been minority leader since 2023, won the secret ballot without opposition by 251 votes to 11. The result gives him overwhelming backing from the party’s incoming majority.

Although some newly elected members initially withheld their support, Jeffries won over doubters through personal talks and policy commitments. His bid was also helped by the Democrats’ strong performance in the midterm elections.

In the end, only 11 Democrats voted against him. Seven hard-left newcomers said they did so because Jeffries had not yet made commitments on issues including ending what they called “the genocide in Gaza”.

In his speech to lawmakers, the 56-year-old pointed to his record over two terms as party leader. He highlighted the Democrats’ resolve during disputes over the threat of government shutdowns and their success in cornering Republicans through procedural tactics.

Jeffries also pledged to “hold the grifters accountable” and step up the fight against corruption. He said Democratic lawmakers would act in response to what he described as “unprecedented corruption, chaos and cruelty” inflicted on Americans.

The party’s progressive wing has welcomed Jeffries’ proposal this week to lower the eligibility age for the public healthcare programme Medicare, expand its coverage and introduce universal health insurance for children. Moderate Democrats have long supported him, praising him as a pragmatic leader who seeks consensus.

Jeffries also said he wanted quick votes on reversing President Donald Trump’s import tariffs and undoing Republican cuts to the healthcare programme Medicaid. He further pledged to launch oversight investigations into Trump and his administration.