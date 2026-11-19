An attack attributed to the Iran-backed Houthi group struck central Riyadh on Thursday, damaging the towering Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund building in the capital’s financial district, but causing no injuries.

Saudi Civil Defence said several floors of the skyscraper and nearby buildings were damaged, posting a photograph on X showing the scale of the destruction.

A witness told French news agency AFP that large sections of the glass façade of the 80-storey, 385-metre tower had been blown out. Some of the surrounding buildings that were hit were residential, the witness added.

The Houthis had not claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of writing.

Saudi authorities strongly condemned what they described as “relentless terrorist attacks.”

Employees in the building, like most workers in the financial district, have been working from home since late September because of repeated Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has been targeted because of its support for Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Residents of Riyadh received a warning on their phones shortly before 5 a.m. about a “potential danger,” before hearing loud explosions. They received another alert in the evening, but no blasts followed.

AFP was unable to visit the site. The Interior Ministry regularly reminds the public that it is forbidden to take or publish images of drones, missiles or strike impacts.

With its cluster of skyscrapers, luxury shops and green spaces, the King Abdullah Financial District is a flagship of Saudi Arabia’s economic ambitions and its Vision 2030 plan.

Vision 2030 aims to turn the Gulf monarchy into a major hub for tourism, international conferences and big business.