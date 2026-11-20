ILGA-Europe has launched an investigation after a Russian outlet published sensitive information about LGBTQ+ activists, partner organisations, and funding relationships.

ILGA-Europe, an independent international NGO that brings together more than 700 organisations across 54 countries in Europe and Central Asia, has confirmed that confidential information relating to its work has been published on a Russian website.

The organisation, which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights, warned that the disclosure could put activists and partners at risk, particularly those operating in countries where LGBTQ+ rights are severely restricted.

"Sensitive information about people who trust us, including activists and partners who often work in difficult and dangerous conditions, has been published, we know the distress this has caused, and we apologise," ILGA-Europe said in a statement.

The organisation has taken immediate steps to secure its systems and enlisted independent cybersecurity specialists to investigate how the information was obtained and determine the extent of the exposure.

ILGA-Europe is also contacting those potentially affected, prioritising individuals facing heightened risks, and assessing its data protection notification obligations.

The organisation has urged the public not to share the Russian article or reproduce the exposed personal information. It also advised partners to verify suspicious communications through trusted channels.

The full circumstances of the incident remain unknown, with ILGA-Europe pledging to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.