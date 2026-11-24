The summit between the European Union and the United Kingdom on 20 November is an important step toward rebuilding a closer and more efficient trading relationship, according to EuroCommerce, the principal European organisation representing the retail and wholesale sector.

During the summit, the EU and UK agreed to align Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) rules for several agricultural products. Concretely, the agreement will change several aspects of trade between companies in the EU and the UK, eliminating the requirement for export health certificates, which cost up to €239 per shipment.

It will also remove routine border controls on imported and exported goods, reopen the trade of fresh produce, and build a framework for biosecurity collaboration.

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According to a report by consultancy firm Deloitte, the UK has agreed to dynamic alignment with EU regulations, meaning that if EU legislation in these areas changes, the UK will change its rules to stay in line with the agreement.

Though this role does not come with voting power, the UK can consult on legislation changes through a new “early decision-shaping role” set out in the agreement.

“Removing unnecessary checks and administrative requirements will help goods move more efficiently, reduce costs and food waste, and strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of EU-UK agri-food supply chains," Christel Delberghe, Director General of EuroCommerce, said. "In an increasingly uncertain global trading environment, a strong and trusted EU-UK partnership is more important than ever."

According to EuroCommerce, the renewed partnership should form a "foundation for closer regulatory cooperation."

The two parties further agreed to link their carbon emissions trading systems and to create a Youth Experience Scheme (YES). The scheme will allow young people to obtain short-term visas to study and work across the Channel.

During the summit, the two sides made progress on topics like electricity market cooperation, economic and defence security, and digital integration.