World's oldest gorilla celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin Zoo

Lowland Gorilla Fatou pictured on 13 April 2026 during the celebration of her 69th birthday at the Zoologischer Garten in Berlin. ©Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

Berlin Zoo celebrated the 69th birthday of Fatou, believed to be the oldest gorilla in the world, on Monday.

According to Zoo spokesman Christian Aust, her age is exceptionally rare for gorillas which, in the wild, typically live between 35 and 45 years.

Fatou arrived at Berlin Zoo in 1959, estimated to be around two years old at the time. Born in the wild, her exact date of birth is unknown, but the zoo has been marking her birthday annually on 13 April.

Her birthday this year was celebrated with a feast, which included a bamboo bouquet and a basket of vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, beetroot, and broccoli. As Fatou has lost her teeth, part of her meals are cooked, while fruit is excluded due to its high sugar content.

The elderly gorilla lives separately from the main group. “Fatou is a very social animal,” said her caretaker, Jennifer Hahn, adding that she has become calmer and more relaxed with age.

Fatou’s health is closely monitored. She suffers from arthritis, which limits the movement in her arms and legs, but she remains mobile.

Gorillas, the largest and heaviest of the great apes, are endangered in the wild due to habitat loss caused by deforestation, mining, and illegal hunting.