Coronavirus: Spain registers lowest daily death toll since mid-March

Spain registered 163 deaths from the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, its lowest tally since 18 March, the Spanish daily El Pais reported on Sunday.

25,264 people have died from the virus in Spain so far, El Pais reported Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as saying as he gave the latest figures at a meeting with regional officials on Sunday. The latest daily death toll (163) was the lowest in the seven weeks since 18 March, when 105 fatalities were recorded.

However, this figure needs to be taken with a measure of caution due to possible underestimations at weekends. Moreover, Labour Day (1 May) was a holiday throughout Spain while 2 May was a holiday in the city and region of Madrid.

The Spanish government had announced earlier that lockdown measures would be relaxed based on the figures. Since Saturday, Spaniards are able to leave their homes to go for walks or sport for the first time, after 48 days of strict stay-at-home measures.

The Brussels Times