 
Spain eases lockdown restrictions
Saturday, 02 May, 2020
    Spain eases lockdown restrictions

    Saturday, 02 May 2020
    Spaniards are now allowed to leave their homes again for short walks or sports. Credit: Belga

    Spaniards are now allowed to leave their homes again for a walk or sports for the first time since the beginning of Spain’s lockdown on 14 March.

    The relaxed measure follows a measure allowing children under 14 to go outside since 26 April. Spain is expected to move out of its lockdown in four phases and hopes to return to normal by the end of June.

    Previously, Spaniards were only allowed to leave their homes to go to work (if teleworking was not possible), buy food, go to the pharmacy or the doctor or take a short walk with their dog.

    Timetables

    Authorised outings are still restricted, however. Residents of municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants are subject to timetables to avoid crowding in the streets and to keep children and elderly people separated from each other.

    10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

    These time slots are reserved for people over 70 years of age and dependent people, who may be accompanied.

    6:00 AM – 10:00 AM, 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

    During these hours, teenagers over 14 years old and adults can go out either for a walk less than a kilometre from their homes – with maximum of two people from the same home – or to do sports individually.

    12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

    The afternoon is reserved for children under 14 years old, who can go out accompanied by an adult.

    Spain is one of the countries most affected by coronavirus in the world. Spain counted 213,435 confirmed cases and 24,543 deaths as of Friday, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    The Brussels Times 

