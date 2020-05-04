 
Coronavirus: over 247,000 deaths worldwide
Monday, 04 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: over 247,000 deaths worldwide

    Monday, 04 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    According to its latest tally based on official sources, at least 247,503 people have died from the new coronavirus (Covid-19) as of 1:00 PM on Monday, AFP reported.

    More than 3,521,600 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 195 countries and territories since coronavirus appeared in China in December.

    This number is likely only a fraction of the actual number of infections, however, with many countries testing only those cases requiring hospital care. Of these cases, at least 1,073,568 are now considered to have recovered from the virus.

    The United States, which recorded its first coronavirus-related death in early February, faces the highest number of both deaths and cases, with 67,682 deaths for 1,158,041 cases.

    After the United States, the most affected countries are Italy with 28,884 deaths and 210,717 cases, the United Kingdom with 28,446 deaths (186,599 cases), Spain with 25,428 deaths (218,011 cases) and France with 24,895 deaths (168,693 cases).

    Europe counted 143,981 deaths in total, out of 1,562,776 cases. Latin America and the Caribbean follow Europe with 13,877 deaths (257,988 cases). Asia recorded 9,235 deaths (244,381 cases), the Middle East 7,025 deaths (186,403 cases), Africa 1,806 deaths (44,391 cases) and Oceania 123 deaths (8,153 cases).

    With 361 new positive cases, Belgium passed the 50,000 mark on Monday, now counting 50,267 confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,924 deaths.

    The Brussels Times

