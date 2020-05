It could take years before a coronavirus vaccine is developed, warned German Health Minister Jens Spahn in an interview with German TV channel ARD.

Very promising steps have already been taken, he said, but the development of a vaccine remains “one of the greatest challenges” for the medical world, he added.

“I would be delighted if it works in the coming months,” he added. “It can also take years, because of course there can be setbacks. We have seen this with other vaccines.”

US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, predicted on Sunday that a vaccine against the new coronavirus would be available sooner. “We are very confident we are going to have a vaccine by the end of the year,” Trump said. “The doctors would say, ‘Well, you shouldn’t say that.’ I’ll say what I think,” he added.

