Wednesday, 20 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: British Labour Party cancels annual conference

    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    The conference would have been held in Liverpool. Credit: Pixabay

    The British Labour Party has cancelled its annual conference, it announced on Tuesday.

    The conference was scheduled for September and was cancelled due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    “Our priority is the safety of members, staff and visitors to our events and the need to protect the public’s health,” a Labour spokesperson said. “In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we have therefore decided to postpone this year’s annual and women’s conferences.”

    Several events will be held online instead.

    Around 13,000 people were expected to attend the conference, which would have been from the 19-23 September in Liverpool.

    The conference would have been Keir Starmer’s first as the new party leader since succeeding Jeremy Corbyn in April.

    The annual Labour conference usually results in votes on motions to determine the party’s line.

    This cancellation casts doubt on the continuation of the conferences of other parties, also scheduled in autumn, including that of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

    The United Kingdom is heavily affected by coronavirus, counting 35,341 deaths as of Tuesday according to the Health Ministry, which only counts those who tested positive.

    The Brussels Times

