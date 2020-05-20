Coronavirus: British Labour Party cancels annual conference
Wednesday, 20 May 2020
The conference would have been held in Liverpool. Credit: Pixabay
The British Labour Party has cancelled its annual conference, it announced on Tuesday.
The conference was scheduled for September and was cancelled due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19).
“Our priority is the safety of members, staff and visitors to our events and the need to protect the public’s health,” a Labour spokesperson said. “In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we have therefore decided to postpone this year’s annual and women’s conferences.”